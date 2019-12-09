Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Interrupted By Impeachment Hearings, ABC ‘Monitoring’ Situation

Monday’s episode of General Hospital did not begin on time as fans had hoped, at least for some parts of the country. Heading into Monday’s potential preemption, ABC had signaled that it was hopeful that the December 9 show would air as anticipated. However, those in the Eastern and Central time zones found that wasn’t the case when the beginning of the show’s usual time slot came.

Right as General Hospital was slated to begin for many parts of the United States, ABC continued to air the live House impeachment hearings. The show’s Twitter page shared a brief update, but one that did not bring immediate answers for anxious viewers.

“We are currently monitoring the ongoing impeachment hearing and will let you know how it ultimately affects today’s all-new episode of #GH,” the latest tweet detailed.

Just a few minutes later, ABC executive Nathan Varni posted an update on his Twitter page.

“Update for @GeneralHospital we should be on-air by around 2:35pm EST, we are looking into showing the episode in full later this evening via the ABC website. More details to follow… #gh,” Varni wrote.

As is often the case, General Hospital fans voiced some frustrations over this. Some noted that they would prefer that ABC simply push out the schedule by a day, airing the episode that was supposed to air on Monday in full on Tuesday instead.

Other General Hospital viewers pointed out that the show is already running behind its original schedule due to previous preemptions. For example, the Quartermaine Thanksgiving holiday episode didn’t air until last Monday due to these repeated interruptions of late.

A few folks noted that even if ABC does switch over at 2:35 as Varni anticipated, that means that General Hospital fans will not see even quite half of Monday’s episode. People are hopeful that ABC will post it with open access Monday evening for everybody, but it is still a disruption that leaves many frustrated and sends confusion rippling through the community of dedicated viewers.

General Hospital spoilers via SheKnows Soaps tease that during the next episode, Trina will be helping out at Ava’s gallery. In addition, Nina will be looking at a new partnership. As viewers saw last week, this likely refers to her proposed collaboration with Ava to take down Nikolas and Valentin.

Viewers will also see more of Franco and Elizabeth as he prepares for the memory swap procedures. General Hospital spoilers hint that Peter’s attempt to interfere with this procedure will be thwarted, but fans may have to wait a few more days to see whether or not the procedure is successful.

Stay tuned for additional updates regarding Monday’s episode of General Hospital and ABC’s plans to ensure that fans do not miss any of the action.