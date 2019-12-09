Ariel Winter Looks Hotter Than Ever In Cupped Black Dress While Showcasing Her Tiny Waist

Ariel Winter looked like a glam goddess in a black dress for her brand-new Instagram photo, which got the pulses of her fans racing on Monday afternoon.

In the stunning snapshot, Ariel rocked a gorgeous, cupped dress that featured a corset top and only one sleeve. The gown hugged all the Modern Family star’s curves and put her abundant cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy hips on full display.

Ariel posed with her hand on her head as she touched the top of her brunette locks, which were pulled back into a sexy up-do. The actress left pieces of her hair down to frame her face as she went heavy on the glam makeup.

Ariel sported sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a smoky eye shadow look. She added to the application with some shimmering highlighter on her face, a bronzed glow, and pink blush to bring out her cheekbones. She topped off the style with some dark berry-colored lipstick and long nails.

Ariel looked off to the side of the camera as she posed with a serious look on her face in front of a beige wall. She offered no context about where she was or what event she may be attending while dressed to the nines.

However, that didn’t bother Ariel’s more than 4.1 million followers, who didn’t hesitate to show some love for the snap by clicking the like button over 50,000 times and leaving more than 300 comments in the first hour after the photograph was shared to her social media account.

“The goddess of Modern Family,” one of Ariel’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Has anyone else ever been more in love?” another adoring fan asked.

A third comment even compared the star to an iconic actress.

“Channeling your inner Liz Taylor?” the social media user remarked.

“Breaking the internet over here!!” a fourth comment read.

Just a few days before her cupped dress photo, Ariel proved yet again that she looks gorgeous in the color black. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, the TV personality stunned in a skintight, black lace top that exposed her massive cleavage. She paired the shirt with some leather pants and sexy open-toed heels as she got silly alongside one of her male friends.

Ariel Winter’s fans also loved that post, as it has raked in an impressive 221,000 likes and more than 730 comments for the actress to date.