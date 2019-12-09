‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Explains Why She’s Chosen To Forgive After The Tragic Death Of Her Dog

Teddi Mellencamp's dog passed away while being cared for by an unnamed facility.

Teddi Mellencamp has chosen to forgive the people in charge of the facility where her dog was staying and where she ultimately ended up dying.

During a new interview with Us Weekly, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained that while she and her family are completely devastated over what happened to their beloved pet, harboring anger simply wouldn’t do them any good.

“It’s been really tough for us, but we’re just trying to get through,” Mellencamp explained while attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 7.

Mellencamp shared the heartbreaking news of Khaleesi’s death on Instagram on December 2, revealing that while she was out of town with her family — including husband Edwin Arroyave and their two kids, six-year-old daughter Slate and five-year-old son Cruz — the animal was involved in a tragic accident in a place of care. Right away, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp received tons of kind words and support from several of her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, and Lisa Rinna.

While Mellencamp is still grieving and will likely continue to do so for some time, she told the magazine that she believes the best thing she can do is forgive the facility where her dog died and move on from the sad event.

“It’s a sad thing that happened, but I can’t — anger isn’t going to get me anywhere,” she said.

In her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Mellencamp continued, saying that she and her family learned about the tragic loss of Khaleesi on the phone. Shortly thereafter, she and her husband sat down their children and had an open conversation about what had taken place.

“I spoke to somebody about it… and they said, ‘Don’t say things like, you know, died in their sleep or passed away or things like that because then your kids start to fear those types of things.’ So they said, ‘You just need to be honest, you don’t have to give every little detail but you need to be honest,'” Mellencamp recalled.

According to the reality star, who is expecting her third child early next year, her daughter Slate and step-daughter Isabella — who Arroyave had with an ex — had a harder time coping with the news than her son, Cruz. Mellencamp said she believed Cruz was a bit too young to understand exactly what happened.