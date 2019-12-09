Pete Frates Dead, ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Founder Dies At 34

Pete Frates has died after a battle with ALS. His death was confirmed by a Boston College spokesman, according to CBS Boston.



The 34-year-old was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in March 2012. He was best known for founding the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge which was created in 2014 to raise awareness for the debilitating disease. As part of the challenge, nominees are asked to dump a bucket of ice water on their heads and post a video on social media. The nominees then challenge other individuals to complete the task — or make a donation to the ALS foundation.

The challenge quickly went viral and approximately 17 million people have helped raise more than $200 million for the fight against ALS.

“I cannot thank all who have participated thus far enough. Your enthusiasm and creativity have propelled our little-known disease to the forefront of the global stage,” Frates said in 2014.

Frates was well-known in the Boston sports community and had support from several Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots players, including Julian Edelman.