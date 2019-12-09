Pete Frates Dead, ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Founder Dies At 34

Pete Frates has died after a battle with ALS. His death was confirmed by a Boston College spokesman, according to CBS Boston. The 34-year-old was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in March 2012 and responded by creating the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, going viral and bringing attention to the disease across the world.

In a statement through Frates’ alma mater Boston College, his family wrote, “On behalf of Julie, Lucy, John, Nancy, Jennifer and Andrew, along with his extended family and multitude of friends, we ask that you celebrate Pete and the hope that he has given to so many by following his daily affirmation: Be passionate, be genuine, be hardworking and don’t ever be afraid to be great.”

Frates Was A Former College Star

Frates was born in 1985 in Beverly, Massachusetts. Growing up he was an accomplished athlete, playing football, hockey, and baseball when he attended high school at St. John’s Prep. Frates would go on to captain the Boston College baseball team that he played for between 2004 and 2007, playing in 107 games. He remained heavily involved with the baseball program after his graduation.

The team retired Frates’ jersey number in 2016 and he was also awarded the Inspiration Award by the NCAA in 2017, according to a report by ESPN. Frates received Sports Illustrated’s“Inspirations of the Year” award in 2014.

In the statement that announced Frates’ death, his family spent some time describing Frates’ time as an athlete, writing, “A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity. He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.”

Frates maintained his passion for sports throughout his life and was well-known in the Boston sports community, receiving support from several Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots players, including Julian Edelman.

Frates Brought Global Attention To ALS Through The Ice Bucket Challenge

Frates was best known for his role as the face of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge which raised awareness for the debilitating disease. As part of the challenge, nominees are asked to dump a bucket of ice water on their heads and post a video on social media. The nominees then challenge other individuals to complete the task — or make a donation to the ALS foundation.

Loading...

The challenge quickly went viral and approximately 17 million people have helped raise more than $200 million for the fight against ALS. Celebrities that participated in the challenge included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Smith, Bill Gates, and Oprah Winfrey.

“I cannot thank all who have participated thus far enough. Your enthusiasm and creativity have propelled our little-known disease to the forefront of the global stage,” Frates said in 2014.

Money raised by the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge would eventually help an international team of doctors discover the gene variation that was present in many patients that suffered from ALS in 2016.

At the time of discovery, Dr. John Landers of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, said, “Global collaboration among scientists, which was really made possible by ALS Ice Bucket Challenge donations, led to this important discovery.”