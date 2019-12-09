Kelly Clarkson Set To Wow Fans With Duet Alongside Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Kaleb Lee

Superstar Kelly Clarkson is about to surprise her fans with a special holiday treat: a rocking duet with former Voice contestant Kaleb Lee (via Pop Culture). The song is set to be performed on The Voice tomorrow, December 10.

Kaleb featured on season 14 of the show, and was chosen to be on Kelly’s team, reaching her top six. During the process, the two formed an incredible bond, and kept in touch after the show ended. In fact, Kaleb has since claimed that being on Kelly’s team was one of the “best” things that has ever happened to him.

“Kelly and her husband Brandon [Blackstock] have really taken me in, and just helped me in so many ways,” Kaleb told Pop Culture.

One of the ways in which Kelly and her husband helped Kaleb was by sending him a song titled “I Dream in Southern.”

“She sent me a song shortly after the show, a song called ‘I Dream in Southern.’ And it was an incredible song,” he said.

The song was a fantastic opportunity for the country singer, as it was written by award winning songwriters Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Brandy Clark. The ode to southern living features sweet lyrics that praises blue jeans, cotton fields, mason jars, fireflies and other southern staples.

Kaleb loved the song, and performed the tune at Kelly’s Duluth, Georgia concert when the “Since U Been Gone” singer was on her Meaning of Life tour.

The reception was incredibly positive, and the Texas native was so moved by the showing that she offered to lend her vocals to record a duet.

“She said ‘Hey, I wanna sing a song with you,’ and I was like ‘That would be awesome. Let’s do it.’ And then she’s like ‘No, I really wanna sing this song with you. I wanna record the song with you,'” Kaleb said of the surreal experience. The duet is featured on Kaleb’s newest album.

Though 32-year-old has a new album and song with Kelly Clarkson under his belt, he nevertheless confessed that he still found the process of returning to The Voice stage a nerve-wracking one, even though he is no longer in the competition.

“I’m trying to just channel everything into excitement right now. It’s gonna be so awesome. I can’t wait,” he said.

In addition to the Clarkson-Lee duet, Blake Shelton will also perform his current single, “Hell Right,” with Trace Adkins on the show.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson fans were recently wowed in her latest promotional photo for The Voice. As was covered by The Inquisitr, the songbird stunned in a black leather dress while seated in the iconic big red chair for her backdrop.