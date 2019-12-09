Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging Dress

The cosplayer sizzled in her figure-hugging ensemble.

On Sunday, December 8, cosplay model Erica Fett posted provocative photos for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The pictures were taken by Cleveland-based photographer Matt Garcher in what appears to be different rooms of a two-story house. In the first image, Erica was leaning on a wooden banister as she gazed seductively into the camera with her mouth slightly open. The following photo showed the 31-year-old sitting down with her hands placed on a marble countertop.

For the casual photoshoot, the social media star flaunted her incredible curves in a plunging, floral-patterned black dress. Her ample cleavage was on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sultry look with black tights, numerous rings, and a pair of large hoop earrings.

The stunner styled her luscious locks in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup in an application that included glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted bright pink.

In the caption, Erica implored fans to let her know if they had a preference between the two photos.

Fans flocked to the comments section to express their opinions on the photo set.

“Omg the second one is absolutely stunning,” wrote one follower, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Both but I will say there is something about the first one that just [caught] my eye and makes me perk up, so to speak… I adore both of them for sure, boo, as you are always so lovely to look at!! All swooooon, boo, all the time,” added a different devotee.

“So obviously they are both gorgeous shots! I must say though #2 I really lalalalove,” commented a third fan.

“I love the second one sweetie, but they are both incredibly beautiful,” a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

The cosplayer graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 37,000 likes.

This is not the first time Erica has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photo show her wearing risqué ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, the brunette bombshell shared throwback photos, wherein she sizzled in an iridescent lace lingerie set from the company Honey Birdette. That post has been liked over 59,000 times since it was uploaded.