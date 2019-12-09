Pete Buttigieg Says He Won’t Stop Taking Money From Billionaires And Closed-Door Fundraisers

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was recently asked at a campaign event if he plans to continue taking money from billionaires and closed-door fundraisers, Newsweek reports. The question was posed by student activist Greg Chung of Iowa Student Action.

“I wanted to ask if you think that taking big money out of politics includes not taking money off of billionaires and closed-door fundraisers,” Chung said.

“No,” Buttigieg tersely responded before walking away to talk with other people who attended the event.

Buttigieg’s response circulated around social media and drew criticism from some.

“He wants to take big money out of politics in the way that someone might take a cookie out of the cookie jar and eat it,” one user wrote.

“For a politician who is known for equivocating, Pete’s answer here is pretty clear,” wrote another.

Following the circulation of the video, Sean Savett, the Buttigieg campaign’s rapid response communications director, told Newsweek that the South Bend, Indiana, mayor doesn’t accept contributions from the fossil fuel industry, corporate PACs, or registered federal lobbyists. Savett added that “enacting critical campaign finance reforms” is a part of Buttigieg’s campaign platform and includes plans to overturn Citizens United and Buckley v. Valeo, as well as strengthening the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

@PeteButtigieg said he wants to "take big money out of politics." We at @IAStudentAction asked him if that includes not taking money from billionaires and closed-door fundraisers, he said "NO." Well, then what counts as "big money" then Pete? pic.twitter.com/pIKkq3hBES — Greg Chung (@GregChung7) December 8, 2019

Buttigieg’s rise in the polls has sparked scrutiny into his campaign. As The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth Warren recently called on Buttigieg to reveal the clients he worked with at McKinsey and open his private fundraisers to reporters.

“I think that Mayor Pete should open up the doors so that anyone can come in and report on what’s being said,” Warren said, adding that voters shouldn’t be left in the dark about the possible “promises” to wealthy people that are taking place behind closed doors.

When Buttigieg was recently pressed about when he would decide whether or not to open the fundraisers to reporters, Buttigieg declined to answer. Although the 37-year-old politician admitted that he could direct his campaign staff to open the fundraisers, he pointed to “considerations” that need to be addressed and said he’s “thinking about it.” When pressed for examples of such considerations, Buttigieg declined to answer.

To date, Buttigieg has released a timeline of his work at McKinsey, although he stopped short of providing a detailed list of clients, pointing to a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) between him and the company. However, the candidate has reportedly given McKinsey permission to release the complete list of clients he served during his time at the firm.