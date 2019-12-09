Kamala Harris Leads Democrat Senators In Asking President Trump To Fire Stephen Miller Immediately

Leaked emails recently shed light on Miller's white nationalist rhetoric and beliefs.

Senator Kamala Harris is leading her Senate Democratic colleagues in signing a letter asking President Trump to fire senior adviser Stephen Miller, whose leaked emails recently revealed the extent of his white nationalist rhetoric and beliefs, HuffPost reports.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, in November emails were leaked that appeared to show Miller having white nationalist sympathies. Specifically, according to The Southern Poverty Law Center, nearly 900 emails exchanged between Miller and Breitbart writer Katie McHugh show that Miller’s beliefs were informed by white nationalist and antisemitic publications such as American Renaissance and VDARE and the far-right conspiracy website InfoWars.

For example, in the context of crime, Miller only wrote to McHugh about crimes committed by nonwhites. When discussing immigration, Miller focused on limiting or ending nonwhite immigration to the United States.

Despite the emails, and despite a petition begun by freshman New York Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Miller remains a part of the Trump White House.

Now, a significant portion of the Democratic side of the aisle in the Senate is asking for the Trump administration to remove Miller.

Harris, who last week dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, put her name at the top of the list of Senators who are demanding that Trump fire Miller immediately.

“Simply put, [the emails show that] Mr. Miller is unfit to serve in any capacity at the White House, let alone as a senior policy adviser,” the letter reads.

Further, the letter posits that Miller’s views shaped Trump administration policy.

“What is driving Mr. Miller [is] not national security, it’s white supremacy—something that has no place in our country, federal government, and especially not the White House,” the letter says.

All told, 40 Democratic Senators have signed the letter — roughly half of the Senate Democratic caucus.

It’s not just the Senate that has called on Miller to be fired. Over 100 Democrats in the House of Representatives have also written a letter calling for Miller’s firing, as have more than 50 prominent civil rights organizations, including the NAACP. Similarly, a number of Jewish advocacy groups have formed to create the meta-movement Jews Against White Nationalism, and are calling for Miller, who is Jewish, to be resign or be fired.

The Trump administration, for its part, has not denied the authenticity of the emails or their content. Instead, the White House has referred to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which initially published its exposé on the emails, as a “long-debunked far-left smear organization.”