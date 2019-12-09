Jennifer Aniston’s Tribute To The Green Sisters From ‘Friends’ Racks Up Over 1 Million Views In Under An Hour

Jennifer Aniston’s most recent Instagram share is causing quite a stir on social media. As fans of the actress know, the Friends star finally joined social media a few weeks ago. Since then, she has been keeping her followers in the loop with plenty of photos and videos from her life and other projects. In the most recent video that was posted on her page, Aniston and her pal Reese Witherspoon joined forces.

The two are currently working together on Apple TV’s The Morning Show. Prior to that, the two women acted together on Friends. Witherspoon briefly played the role of Aniston’s sister. Earlier today, the two ladies found out that they both received Golden Globe nods for their work on the new series.

Aniston seemed to have a little fun with the news. In the short clip, she could be seen holding a cell phone in her hand as Witherspoon sat beside her. The ladies appeared to be watching their Golden Globe news on the phone. At the end of the clip, the two gasped in surprise.

In the clip, Aniston wore her long, dark locks down and straight and sported a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. She accessorized with a few gold necklaces and completed the look with a black top.

Witherspoon also looked like a million bucks, wearing her long blond locks down and curled while also sporting a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The mother of three completed the look with a pale pink blazer and a maroon-colored top underneath.

Since the video went live on her page, it’s earned Aniston a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over one million views, 235,000 likes, and more than 1,300 comments. Some of the actress’ fans commented on the clip to let her know that she looked amazing while countless others congratulated her on her Golden Globe nod. Of course, many others expressed their excitement over the mention of the Green sisters.

“Jennifer you are so gonna win the Golden Globe,” one fan raved, adding a red heart emoji.

“I’m so proud of you. You deserve it so much,” another social media user chimed in.

“Wow you are beautiful,” a third fan gushed.

“Ummm, this is iconic,” added a fourth follower.

Back in October, The Inquisitr shared that Aniston joined Instagram and almost broke the internet in the process while sharing a photo with her and the other members of the core Friends‘ cast. The post racked up over 15 million likes and half a million comments. It’s safe to say that Aniston is one of the hottest celebs on the platform.