Joe Scarborough Blasts Ted Cruz’s ‘Shameless’ Defense Of Donald Trump

Texas Senator Ted Cruz recently suggested on NBC’s Meet the Press that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, supporting a theory that Donald Trump and his allies have been pushing amid the impeachment probe into the president. On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday, host Joe Scarborough slammed Cruz’s “shameless” defense of Trump while speaking with Republican strategist Susan Del Percio, Newsweek reports.

“How shameless they can be in defense of a man who not only would never defend them, but a man [Trump] who viciously attacked [Cruz’s] wife, viciously attacked his father and viciously accused him of having an affair with five different women,” Scarborough said.

Del Percio claims that Cruz’s behavior is “even worse” than simply “trying to go low” to protect the president.

“The Republicans, and especially when you see someone like Ted Cruz going on the air, he is actually hurting our democracy. He is basically saying: You cannot trust our military.”

Cruz’s claim on Meet the Press that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election came not long after Louisiana Senator John Kennedy supported the theory on the same program. In addition, Texas Senator John Cornyn — also a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee — said that Ukraine was “cheerleading” for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Conversely, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham broke with his GOP allies and said that he has “no doubt” that Russia stole the Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails and that Ukraine had “zero” involvement in the scandal.

David Hale, a top official in the State Department, claimed last week at a Senate Foreign Relations hearing that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 election. He also said he is not aware of any evidence that Ukraine meddled in the same election.

Per The Guardian, Fiona Hill, a former national security council’s director for European and Russian affairs, claims that the Ukraine theory plays into the hands of Russia.

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services,” Hill said during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Hill also said that Russia is currently planning to interfere in the 2020 election and called on people to stop promoting “falsehoods” that can “advance” the interests of the transcontinental country.

Regardless, Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, continue to push the controversial theory. In addition, Giuliani recently traveled to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and met with Andriy Telizhenko, a 29-year-old former Ukrainian diplomat who is reportedly the chief advocate of the theory.