Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In Thong Bikini With Cowboy Hat & Boots

Model Cindy Prado gave her fans something to get excited about Monday with her latest Instagram update, in which she wore a cheetah-print thong bikini with a white cowboy hat and boots.

The post consisted of not one, but eight photos that showed the beauty in the sexy ensemble. She struck several poses — all that showed off her incredible figure.

Four of the photos captured Cindy as she sat on a narrow beam on a wooden pier. Two of the snaps showed her from the side as she leaned back on her arms. The pose called attention to her ample chest, slender waist and her toned thighs.

The remaining snaps of her sitting on the beam showed her seductively straddling it. One angle captured her directly from the front, accentuating her hourglass shape and chiseled abs. With both hands on her knees, she gave the camera a sultry look.

Another picture that showed her straddling the beam was more from a side view. The stunner had one hand on her hat and her other hand on her thigh as she posed with a serious look on her face.

Three of the snaps gave Cindy’s fans a nice look at her booty in the thong. One picture looked like she was standing on the beach. With her legs slightly spread and her face held to the sky, she showed off her perky derrière. Another photo closed in on the model, giving her fans a better look at her backside as she turned and gave the camera a provocative look.

The remaining booty shot showed all of Cindy’s body in the outfit. She looked at the camera as she held on hand up to the brim of the hat. The shot showed off her toned arms and legs as well as her pert rear end as she stood on the beam in the boots that came up to the middle of her calf.

Another shot showed Cindy from the front at a somewhat close angle, giving her fans a look at her figure. The camera captured her as she looked off to the side.

Cindy wore her hair down on loose curls and her makeup included eyeshadow, blush on her cheeks and nude color on her lips.

The model plugged White Fox Boutique for the swimsuit as well as the photographer.

Her fans loved seeing her in the alluring poses, with many telling her how gorgeous she looked.

“You look absolutely stunning and amazing,” one admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous,” said another.

Cindy recently looked gorgeous in a sexy romper which she paired with a floppy hat.