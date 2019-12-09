Donald Trump Supporter Derails Impeachment Hearings With Fiery Protest, Calls Inquiry ‘Treason’

The House Judiciary Committee held their second hearing on the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry, but the hearing was derailed right from the beginning when a Trump supporter burst onto the scene with a fiery protest.

According to The Hill, a man in the public seating area stood up and yelled at the panel’s chairman, Jerry Nadler, calling the hearing an “impeachment scam” and accusing Nadler of committing treason as the chairman ordered the proceedings to begin.

The man raised eyebrows after he began shouting as Nadler gaveled the start of the hearing. As Nadler continued to bang his gavel and call for order in the room, he continued shouting about the hearing as photographers caught the protest on camera.

“Americans are sick of your impeachment sham, they’re sick of the Democrat treason,” the protestor shouted.

The protestor appeared to be Inforwars host Owen Shroyer, a news site known for its politically conservative bent that sometimes includes unverified conspiracy theories. As he shouted his concerns, he appeared to be filming the event.

“Jerry Nadler and the Democrat Party are committing treason against this country!” he shouted, according to CNBC. “We voted for Donald Trump! And they’re simply removing him because they don’t like him!”

“You’re the one committing treason!” he added. “Trump is innocent!”

He was immediately removed by security and Nadler cautioned the people in attendance to be certain they are adhering to the rules of decorum during the hearing going forward, since the people in the audience are strictly there as witnesses.

“The audience is here to observe, but not to demonstrate, not to indicate agreement or disagreement with any witness or with any member of the committee,” Nadler said. “The audience is here to observe only, and we will maintain decorum in the hearing room.”

The demonstrator could be heard yelling as he was being escorted out of the room.

USCP remove 1st demonstrator from any of the impeachment hearings. Was very loud. Yelling that Nadler just wants to remove Trump pic.twitter.com/ERUqiSd6cq — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 9, 2019

After leaving, Shroyer, who has been described as a “disciple” of Alex Jones posted his protest to his Twitter account. The controversial figure has drawn criticism for saying that former President Barack Obama should be lynched.

The hearing on Monday was called to present evidence related to Trump’s interaction with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Democrats argue that the president used the power of his office to pressure the eastern European country to investigate his chief political opponent in the 2020 election, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. Democrats argue that Trump was attempting to benefit himself personally in the upcoming presidential election.

Trump and many of his supporters have argued that Trump is innocent of the charges.