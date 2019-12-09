‘Fuller House’ Star Says Second Half Of Season 5 Will Be ‘Nuts’ For The She-Wolf Pack

The three OG characters have some planning to do.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first half of the fifth and final season of Fuller House.

Fuller House fans are getting ready for a triple wedding. After the Season 5 episode “A Modest Proposal” ended with the engagements of two OG Full House characters, wedding planning is now going on for all three members of the She-Wolf Pack.

In the cliffhanger episode, Fuller House Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace) planned a circus-themed, flash mob infused proposal for Kimmy (Andrea Barber) as a ruse so Steve (Scott Weinger) could propose to D.J.(Candace Cameron Bure). Fans know that new mom Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) got engaged to Jimmy Gibbler (Adam Hagenbuch) at the end of Fuller House’s fourth season last year, which means all three women are now sporting rings on their fingers.

Candace Cameron Bure told TV Line that the plan for the three “sisters” to throw themselves a triple wedding will play out in the back half of the season when it is released sometime in 2020. The Full House veteran teased the road leading to the three-way vow exchange will be crazy.

“As I’m sure you can imagine, it’s going to be nuts,” Cameron Bure said. “You have three very different women trying to coordinate one giant event together. They all see the world a little bit differently, so chaos will ensue.”

Indeed, while they are besties, the three women on the show couldn’t be any more different. While D.J. thinks it will be “so easy” to plan one big wedding instead of three smaller ones, her desire to marry her high school sweetheart in a beautiful cathedral may not jive with her sister’s wish to marry on a beach in Mazatlán. And don’t even get started on Kimmy, who dreams of remarrying her ex-husband on the international space station.

While the release date for the second half of Fuller House’s final season has not been revealed and episode titles are being kept tightly under wraps, it’s safe to assume that the bulk of the remaining episodes will focus on the triple wedding, with the actual nuptials as the backdrop for the finale episode.

Of course, it’s hard to imagine a triple family wedding without little sister Michelle Tanner (previously played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on Full House) or Aunt Becky (played by Lori Loughlin). But fans of the sitcom shouldn’t expect the MIA family members to get wedding invites.

Bure recently told People that viewers have seen the last of the Michelle Tanner character because the Olsen twins have refused to make a cameo on Fuller House. And Loughin is still dealing with legal woes surrounding the nationwide college admissions scandal that could land her in jail if she’s found guilty.