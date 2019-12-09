Hot Texan Hope Beel Strips Down To A Black Sports Bra & Tight Leggings

Hope Beel worked up a sweat in a black sports bra and leggings for her latest Instagram video, which was posted to her account on Sunday night.

In the video, the Texas native is seen striping off her jacket to expose her revealing black sports bra, which featured cut-out elements across the chest. She paired the bra with some skingtight black and gray leggings with the Bang Energy logo on the side.

The ensemble flaunted Hope’s toned arms, rock-hard abs, ample cleavage, curvy booty, and lean legs as she hit the gym hard, squatting, throwing a ball above her head, and doing crunches as she was also seen eating a Zero Impact energy bar.

Hope rocked a full face of makeup for the video, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, dark pink blush on her cheeks, and a light-pink lip color to complete the gym glam look.

The model wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The straight strands fell down her back and bounced around during her workout.

In the caption of the clip, Hope told her fans that they should workout if they want to burn some of the extra calories they’ll be taking in due to the holiday season.

Hope’s over 1.2 million followers seemed to approve of the post, and watched the video nearly 18,000 times while leaving more than 30 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her network.

“So fit, gorgeous and sexy!” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You amaze me with your fitness and body! Beautiful,” another adoring fan stated.

“Probably don’t care, but you are one of my fav IG peeps on here,” a third comment read.

“Hope you remind me of Megan Fox but more pretty,” a fourth social media user gushed over the fitness model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just an hour before her latest gym post, Hope shared a snapshot of herself rocking a multi-colored bikini as she posed with her arms above her head and her hair pulled back.

In the caption of the snap, the model joked about the fact that she’s lost some of the definition in her abs. However, her fans assured her that she looked smoking hot despite her insecurities.

That post was also a popular one for Hope Beel, as it has earned almost 30,000 likes and nearly 400 comments to date.