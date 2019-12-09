Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chance’s Job Causes Issues For Abby

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby and Chance start a new relationship, but before things even get started, there’s already at least one major obstacle — Chance’s job.

When Chance (Donny Boaz) showed back up in Genoa City, he was working undercover, and he ended up saving the day at The Grand Phoenix for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and the rest of Simon Black’s (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) hostages. Now Abby plans to offer Chance a job at the hotel as head of security, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he won’t be doing other work too.

Abby actress Melissa Ordway recently discussed her on-screen alter ego’s new romance with CBS Soaps In Depth.

“Chance is different than any guy Abby’s dated before. He has an adventurous life. He’s always out saving the world,” admitted Ordway.

They have known each other for a while, but until now, Chance hasn’t given Abby the time of day. Of course, she wasn’t necessarily so keen on Chance either in the past. However, now they’re both older and settled, so things seem different this time around.

“Abby really likes him,” Ordway said. “Part of the attraction is that Abby knew him [a long time ago] when he wouldn’t give her the time of day. So Abby’s like, ‘Look at me now!'”

Unfortunately for Abby, she’s been terribly unlucky in love in recent years. After Arturo (Jason Canela) broke their engagement to return to Miami with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), Abby and Nate (Sean Dominic) dated. However, that ended recently, and Abby wasn’t too heartbroken about it since she never felt that serious about Nate in the first place. Plus, she got a bit burned with doctors after her marriage to Stitch (Sean Carrigan). Now it looks like things are developing rapidly between Abby and Chance. Still, his penchant for danger and secrecy could end up causing issues, which would be devastating for Abby in the wake of so many failed relationships.

“There could be secrets that he will keep from Abby, and that could lead to problems and heartbreak,” Ordway said.

However, she feels pretty good about Abby’s prospects with Chance. They both understand what it’s like being part of Genoa City’s upper crust, so that is one thing they won’t have against them. Plus, Abby knows that Chance isn’t just after her Newman or Abbott connections too.

“I’m hopeful though that Abby’s finally found somebody who can handle her — and her family! I’m excited to see where this relationship goes!” said the actress.