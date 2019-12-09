Ryan Reynolds Was Almost Crushed After Barricade At Comic-Con Gives Way

Ryan Reynolds made an appearance at Comic-Con in São Paulo, Brazil to promote his latest move Free Guy, but things took an unexpectedly scary turn when a barrier between him and hundreds of fans gave way, nearly crushing him.

According to The Blast, Reynolds had been standing on a stage waving and shouting greetings to thousands of excited Comic-Con attendees when he decided to get off the stage and shake hands with some of the people at the front of the barricade. That’s when things got dicey. As he approached the thick barrier, it broke, and fell to the floor, causing fans to lurch forward and collapse.

Before the barrier landed, Reynolds leaped backward, landing back on the stage on his rear before standing up with the help of staff surrounding him. After standing, he jumped back down on the floor to make sure that the people who fell forward were okay.

Fans immediately started posting their cellphone recordings of the event, showing the Detective Pikachu star’s quick reflexes, which likely saved him from being crushed under the barricade and the hundreds of fans being held back by the structure. At the same time, it was clear that the structure wasn’t made to hold back the number of people pressing against it to reach the Detective Pikachu star. It’s evident from the video that the barricade broke on both sides.

o Brasil sem estruturas pra receber o evento que é Ryan Reynolds #CCXP19 pic.twitter.com/GCEjZ8lmq7 — laercio uniter (@laercioloveKARD) December 7, 2019

Reynolds was in town along with other actors like Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley, though he was the only one present during the incident.

The Deadpool actor is known for being focused on his fans. Most recently, he received praise from people after he tapped the star of a controversial Peloton ad to make a new ad for his Aviation Gin. The Peloton ad was slammed for being sexist after the “Peloton wife” receives a bike for Christmas and documents her attempts to change her body over a year.

In Reynold’s ad, Peloton wife sits with friends at a bar looking shocked and dazed. She tosses back a drink while her friends assure her that she looks great. Right away, Reynolds’ followers complimented the actor for changing the narrative around her previous gig, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Loading...

“Not only is this a brilliant ad, you did that actress a solid. You are a gentleman and a scholar, Ryan Reynolds. Well, that, and an alcohol distributor. And a cell phone service provider. You aren’t planning a Mars colony, by any chance?” one person said.

“Damn, Reynolds, nice triple play: sell gin, be funny, help an actress’s career survive unexpected virality,” praised another.