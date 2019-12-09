Ana Cheri Bares Chest In Barely-There Lacy Lingerie & Fur Coat On Instagram

Instagram model Ana Cheri left very little to the imagination on Monday in a new photo on her Instagram feed. In the shot, the stunner rocked a barely-there piece of lingerie that hardly provided coverage for her busty chest, which her fans loved.

The photo showed the model sitting in a green armchair surrounded by flowers. Behind Ana, a light pink curtain could be seen. Ana rocked a lacy pink one-piece that featured thin straps across her lower chest. The straps did barely anything to cover Ana’s busty cleavage, causing the stunner to keep the model Instagram-friendly by placing one hand on her breast. The other was covered by Ana’s hair.

The lower half of the one-piece featured high-cut legs, which exposed her curves and shapely thighs.

Ana paired the lingerie with a fluffy white, fur coat, which slightly fell off her shoulders. She opted to skip the accessories, but the model did sport a full face of makeup. Her look included light pink eyeshadow, darkened and shaped eyebrows, a pink blush on her cheeks, dark mascara, highlighter, and a pink color on her plump lips.

Ana’s long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in neat waves as she gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Ana revealed that her look was from Fashion Nova. She also added the hashtags “thicc” and “thigh.”

The post garnered more than 76,000 likes and just over 850 comments in just one hour. Fans of Ana left plenty of praise for the beauty in the comments section.

“That’s what I want for Christmas,” one fan said.

“Well…merry Christmas to me,” another user added.

“That’s a nice masterpiece right here,” a third follower wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“You have an awesome figure,” a fourth person said with a fire emoji and a heart.

Many others expressed admiration for the star using various emoji.

Ana’s photo on Monday may have given a frontal view of the famous Instagram face, but over the weekend, she showed off her backside in an even skimpier one-piece for a video shot in Paris.

In the clip, Ana walked toward some white curtains in her Parisian hotel room, giving a close-up shot of her almost-bare booty. Her lingerie included several cut-outs at the top that exposed her toned back, as well as a few straps that ran across her bodacious derriere. In the caption, she mentioned her love of French toast.

That post garnered 1.9 million views and over 5,700 comments.