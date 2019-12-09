Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination In String Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko heated up Instagram with her latest post in which she wore a string bikini that left little to the imagination.

The beauty appeared to be on a deck in the update, which consisted of three photos that showed her wearing a tiger-striped thong bikini. The top looked like it barely fit her as it stretched across her chest. The top had strings that wrapped around her abdomen, calling attention to her thin waist. The bottoms were nothing more than small pieces of fabric held around her hips by thin strings.

One of the photos captured Anastasiya from behind at a slight side angle. The snap showed her from the mid-thigh up, giving her fans a nice look at her world-famous booty in the cheeky bottoms as well as some side boob.

Another picture showed the stunner from behind as she sat on a cushion. The round curve of her hip and her thick thighs were a focal point in the shot, as Anastasiya tuned to look at the camera.

The last photo captured the model from the front as she leaned on one elbow. With her other arm at her waist, she looked down with a serious look on her face. The pose gave her followers a good look at her voluptuous chest, as well as her flat abs and curvy hips.

Anastasiya gave her followers an extra treat with the snap as she was wearing a blond wig. Her makeup was flawless and included dark brows, thick lashes and a matte color on her lips. She donned a pink color on her nails and accessorized with bracelets on one arm.

The beauty wrote an inspirational caption in the post, while also plugging Fashion Nova.

Her followers loved seeing her in the bikini. Many also commented on how much they liked the blond hair color.

“Beauty and perfection in this picture and cute hair style looks good on you,” one follower said.

Loading...

“That hair colour looks so dope on you,” a second admirer wrote.

“You are even hotter being blonde,” commented a third fan.

“You look beautiful in that blonde hair,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Judging from her Instagram account, Anastasiya has been sporting the blond hair off and on since Halloween. She recently paired the blond look with a pair of skintight pants. Regardless of what color her hair is, the model’s fan can count on her looking fabulous in everything she wears.