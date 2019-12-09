NFL Playoffs 2019: Here Is How The Saints Can Still Clinch The No. 1 Seed

The New Orleans Saints lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, but they aren't out of the top spot chase.

After the weekend, the New Orleans Saints are still the only NFC team in the 2019 NFL Playoffs, but things took a turn for the black and gold. Even though it appeared as if Drew Brees had led the Saints to a comeback victory, the San Francisco 49ers had one of their own. Now, the playoff seeds in the NFC have been mixed up a bit, but the Who Dat Nation shouldn’t despair as their boys can still get the number one seed back in the final three weeks.

ESPN recapped the thriller between the Saints and 49ers which ended with San Fran picking up a 48-46 victory in the final seconds. Even though the Saints are still the only NFC team actually in the playoffs, the loss took them from the No. 1 seed to the No. 3 seed in an instant.

With three weeks remaining in the 2019 NFL regular season, things are hardly set in stone and almost everything can change. The New Orleans Saints are hoping to have a first-round bye in the playoffs, but they’d certainly love to have home-field advantage throughout as well.

First things first, the Saints will need to control their end of the bargain for themselves and do what needs to be done. That means picking up victories over the Colts, Panthers, and the streaking Titans to finish up the season.

If that can be done by New Orleans, they will need some help and here is how it can happen.

On Sunday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams came out and did the Saints a favor by defeating the Seattle Seahawks. That was absolutely necessary and it happened right away, but there is more to be done. From here, the Seahawks need to win their remaining three games.

Week 15 – Carolina Panthers

Week 16 – Arizona Cardinals

Week 17 – San Francisco 49ers

If San Francisco wins their other two remaining games, it would have the 49ers, Saints, and Seahawks all ending the season at 13-3. The Seahawks would have the tiebreaker over the 49ers and win the NFC West which would throw San Francisco back into the fifth seed since they didn’t win their division.

As winners of their division, the Seahawks would jump into the top four seeds but the Saints hold the tiebreaker over them due to an earlier season victory.

At the very worst, the Saints will end up as the number three seed in the NFC side of the playoffs. Whichever team wins the NFC East can’t possibly equal up to a better or even the same record as New Orleans, but that doesn’t seem quite good enough. The Saints want the road to the Super Bowl to go through the Superdome and it is very possible that could end up happening.