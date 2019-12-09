Camila Cabello Sizzles In New Instagram Photo Showing Off Amazing Curves

Camila Cabello shares sexy Instagram photo, wearing a tight lace bodysuit that had fans sweating.

Camila Cabello is one of the hottest musicians on the planet right now, and in her latest post, the brunette bombshell showed off her amazing curves in a skintight lace bodysuit that drove fans crazy.

The photos were captured after Camila’s “B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash” show on Saturday, December 7, in Chicago, Illinois. The singer shared two photos from the event, and the first photo revealed Camila in a crouching pose that showed off her curvy behind. The sexy number was paired with leather thigh high boots that elongated her legs and complimented her outfit. Camila’s makeup was ethereal with darkened brows, black lashes, black mascara, minimal eye shadow and liner, subtle lips, and subtle contouring. She wore her hair straight with this ensemble, which made the overall look edgy.

The second photo was taken during the performance, and the pop star was looking as gorgeous as ever. The angle of the image seemed to place one of Camila’s backup dancers in a compromising position, but the singer addressed the situation in a friendly way through her caption.

Aside from Camila, the show’s lineup included fellow ex-Fifth Harmony member Normani, Katy Perry, Marshmello, Monsta X, AJ Mitchell, NCT 127, and Lil Tecca. Camila performed for a good 30 minutes, singing her popular hits as well as a recent song from her new album Romance, which dropped on December 6.

“Imagine looking that good oh my god,” one of Camila’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Camila you got Shawn drooling,” another admirer stated.

She has over 44.4 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most followed artists on the platform. Before taking on her solo career, the “Never Be the Same” singer was part of the all-girl group Fifth Harmony for four years. She uses her account to share photos of her career and personal life, which catches tons of attention from fans all over the world.

As much as Camila loves sharing her life on Instagram, the “Living Proof” singer also shared that social media is not always good for her. The 22-year-old songstress tries to avoid reading the comments on her shares altogether, looking to avoid negative comments. She also advised fans to dedicate five minutes daily to do a simple breathing exercise or do a little meditation as coping mechanisms.

The latest Instagram post garnered over 2.2 million likes and over 10 million comments in less than 24 hours. Fans and friends sent over emoji on the said post while others expressed heartfelt messages to the singer.