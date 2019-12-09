Ava Max’s ‘Unapologetically Pop’ Debut Album Will Be Out In The Next Few Months

New pop star the scene, Ava Max, revealed that her debut album is set to be released very soon, per Music News. The “So Am I” songstress spoke to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column and revealed that the record will be out in the next few months.

Max expressed that the album is pretty much done and that they are just finalizing things. As for the title, she can’t wait to share it with her fans.

Over the weekend, the “Not Your Barbie Girl” singer performed at the Capital FM Summertime Ball at London’s iconic O2 Arena and teased that the project will be “unapologetically pop.”

“I am straight up, unapologetically pop… It’s definitely more sonically the same,” Ava said.

The “Blood, Sweat, & Tears” hitmaker explained that all her songs stand for something and aren’t just simply about having a good time. Max mentioned there isn’t one song about partying.

“The message is very strong, empowering pop songs. There will be songs that are a little bit more emotional. Most of it is all upbeat, pop anthems.”

Max’s breakthrough song, “Sweet But Physco” became a major hit and helped her gain the following she has today. Ava admitted that she didn’t expect the song to become a worldwide success so quickly.

“I didn’t know how fast this would take off because it went first in Sweden and went number one. It was released the same day globally. It first was big in Europe in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Now it is rising in the United States and Australia,” she expressed.

“I feel globally it’s been a remarkable success story. People are relating to it,” she continued.

The single topped the charts in the U.K. at the beginning of the year and stayed there for four weeks. In total, it spent 53 weeks within the top 100, per The Official Charts. However, the success didn’t stop there. The track also reached No. 1 in 14 other countries.

Ava followed-up the single with “So Am I” which became her second top 20 single in the U.K., peaking at No. 13. Since then, she dropped torn which reached No. 87.

Max has yet to reveal what singles will feature on her forthcoming LP but announced that her song “Salt” will be her next release on December 12.

At the Jingle Bell Ball, the “Sweet But Physco” chart-topper performed her singles which can be watched on Capital FM’s official YouTube playlist that contains all the performances from the event. Other high-profile names that performed include Liam Payne, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles, to name a few.