Bikini Queens Natasha Oakley And Devin Brugman Flaunt Their Incredible Figures In Tiny Swimwear: ‘We Cute’

Devin Brugman made a guest appearance on BFF Natasha Oakley’s Instagram page this weekend, and fans of the bikini queens are going wild for the snaps.

On Sunday, Natasha shared a duo of new photos to her Instagram page that were an instant hit with her 2.1 million followers. Both shots saw the blond beauty posing with Devin as they enjoyed a relaxing boat day out on Sydney Harbor.

Naturally, the ladies were rocking pieces from their own Monday Swimwear brand. Judging by the reaction of their fans, Natasha and Devin certainly seemed to do their swimsuit line some justice.

Natasha looked smoking hot in a skimpy, snakeskin bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. A tag on the second photo indicated that she was wearing the Clovelly Top in the bold pattern, which featured underwire-style cups and a deep v front that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight.

On her lower half, the Australian bombshell sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that showed off just as much skin, if not more. It appeared to be the Capri bottom, a Brazilian-style number with a daringly high-cut that showcased Natasha’s long legs and killer curves in their entirety. The piece also featured a curved waistband that drew attention to the babe’s sculpted abs.

Meanwhile, Devin left fans drooling in a bright, neon-green two-piece that left very little to the imagination. She wore the Palma top for her time out on the water, which boasted a halter-style and triangle-shaped cups. Its plunging neckline left her voluptuous assets almost completely exposed — though viewers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Devin also wore the matching Palma bottoms that upped the ante of her display even more. The piece featured a cheeky cut similar to Natasha’s bikini bottoms, leaving her peachy derriere almost completely bare. Its waistband tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the bikini-clad besties. The double Instagram update has earned over 18,000 likes after 21 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the models’ jaw-dropping displays.

“You’re both angelic,” one person wrote.

Another said that Natasha and Devin were “two perfect muses.”

“Best duo on the planet,” commented a third.

Natasha and Devin often make appearances on each others’ Instagram pages, and, to the delight of their fans, they are rocking bikinis more times than not. The babes recently appeared together in a photo shared to Devin’s feed, in which she flaunted her killer curves in a tiny blue bikini while Natasha rocked a high-waisted striped set. The looks again proved popular with their fans, who awarded the snap nearly 25,000 likes.