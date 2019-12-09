Kelly Ripa Shows Off Tiny Waist In Sexy Red Outfit On ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa is delighting fans with another sexy look from her hit show. As those who follow the Live With Kelly and Ryan account on Instagram know, their page shares a short clip every morning ahead of the show. Earlier today, the ABC morning series kept with the tradition, offering fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peak.

The short video that was shared on the page started off with members of the audience dancing on stage and having a great time. A few moments later, the video panned over to Kelly and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, who could be seen walking down the infamous Live hallway while they were chatting about dim sum. Ripa had her killer figure on display for the camera as she rocked a tight red v-neck shirt that dipped low into her chest, offering a little glimpse of cleavage.

She paired the top with a high-waisted red and black patterned skirt that showed off her tiny waist. To complete the look, the mother of three wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Seacrest also looked dressed to impress, rocking a tailored grey suit and a tight navy shirt underneath.

The post has only been live on the page for a short time but it’s already earning a lot of attention for the famous duo with over 400 likes, 5,000-plus video views, and over a dozen comments. Some fans commented on the clip with their choice of emoji, most notably hearts and dancing ladies while others commented to let the show know that they were unable to watch this morning due to impeachment coverage.

“Couldn’t watch it!,” one follower wrote.

“And unfortunately I can’t watch you guys because my local station is showing impeachment stuff,” another commented, adding a sad face emoji.

“We would love to watch you like we do every day but once again the impeachment hearings are on can they not just put this on a channel that nobody cares about so we can watch “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” a third social media user added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ripa sizzled in another sexy look for the hit show, this time in a dress. In the short video clip that was shared on the show’s page, the mother of three showed off her killer figure in a tight fitting floral dress that hugged her every curve. That video also earned a decent amount of attention from fans with over 1,000 likes and a handful of comments.