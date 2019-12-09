Cover Model Jenna Jenovich Eats Pancakes In A Revealing Leopard-Print Bathing Suit In Miami

Jenna Jenovich sizzled in an animal-print bathing suit for her latest Instagram update, which she posted to her account over the weekend.

The cover model stunned as she stood on a balcony overlooking an ocean view while she ate a plateful of pancakes in the low-cut leopard-print bathing suit.

The sexy one-piece left little to the imagination with its high cut on the thighs and spaghetti straps. Jenna’s ample cleavage, toned arms, curvy hips, and long, lean legs were on full display in the swimwear as she looked content with her breakfast.

The model’s plate was also filled with a yogurt parfait, fruit juice, water, and two croissants.

Jenna had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in cascading curls that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder. She looked away from the camera as she accessorized the look with some brown sandals, multiple bracelets on one wrist, and a watch on the other.

Jenna also donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included sculpted eyebrows, pink eye shadow, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and complete the glam look.

In the background the blue sky and vast ocean can be seen, as well as white sand. The model revealed that the photo was taken at Miami Beach, and joked in the caption that she couldn’t decided if she liked the pancakes or the view better.

Of course, Jenna’s over 2.2 million followers fell in love with the shot, clicking the like button over 21,000 times and leaving more than 380 comments in the 24 hours since the post was uploaded to the network.

“Favorite picture of you! Golden goddess,” one of Jenna’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful picture and lovely bathing suit and beautiful legs,” another adoring admirer stated.

“Gorgeous, beautiful, pretty, cute angel. I love you so much,” a third comment read.

“That view from the Eden Roc in Miami Beach is tremendous. But your looks are better,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

Meanwhile, Jenna isn’t the only model who opted to show off their stunning beach body on a balcony in Miami last week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cuban model Cindy Prado rocked a bubblegum pink bikini as she posed in front of a similar ocean view just a few days prior to Jenna Jenovich’s sexy bathing suit shot.