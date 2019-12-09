Chrissy Teigen Admits There’s One Thing She Can’t Stand About John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are goals when it comes to relationships, but the cookbook author revealed on Sunday that she does have one major problem with her husband. According to Entertainment Tonight, Chrissy did a Q&A session with her followers, when one person asked her what the one thing is she can’t stand about John.

The couple often presents a unified front in public, but Chrissy says that when John tosses scheduling notes at her and she sometimes forgets.

“[S]cheduling. he will tell me something he knows I didn’t hear and get mad when i am confused later. ‘Hey I’ll take Luna to school today also I’m going to Washington DC next week,'” Chrissy wrote.

When she gets upset, she doesn’t hold back, but the model says that John won’t engage with her.

“[H]ow do you deal with ‘bickering’ if any with John, in front of your staff at home?” a social media user asked.

In response, she admitted that she isn’t afraid to be open in front of anyone.

“I don’t hide anything. I fight in cars, I fight at home, I fight at the airport. I don’t care. John just won’t fight back,” she wrote.

Another fan asked if she thought she would have met her husband if she wasn’t a model or if celebrities ever want to date “normal” people.

Teigen replied in a tweet, saying that she didn’t believe she would have met him if she wasn’t in the industry. She said that she had worked with a director for a Billabong campaign who shot one of John’s music videos, and the rest is history.

“I just said yes to all the right things. Mostly everything,” she wrote.

Among the round of questions that covered topics from the weirdest requests in her rider to the celebrities that she has worked for – and whether they are meaner or nicer in person – fans had one more question about Chrissy and John. This person wanted to know if the award-winning singer had shared the location of the secret bunker where the celebrities will all escape when the world ends.

She replied that she hadn’t been let in on the secret, yet, but that she loves conspiracies.

If there is, I don’t know about it!! But I love a conspiracy theory. John still hasn’t told me if he’s Illuminati https://t.co/SWnlJ4vbBB — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

For John, he recently said that though Chrissy likes to poke fun at him all the time, she seems to be genuinely proud of his recent naming as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.