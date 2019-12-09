‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Sways Insane Lingerie-Clad Curves In Hot New Video

Rachel Bush shared a new post to her Instagram page in which she teases her 1.3 million fans with a racy video.

Over the weekend, the Maxim model took to the popular social media app to upload the clip in which she sizzles in a lingerie set that highlights her famous hourglass figure.

In the video, Bush is seen in a bathroom as she moves around in front of the camera, swaying her curves seductively. Bush is wearing a two-piece lingerie set in black lace. The bra features solid parts against a sheer background, teasing quite a bit of skin while keeping it censored enough to be Instagram-friendly. The top boasts a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, showcasing her ample cleavage. The bra extends past the cups, offering a good amount of support.

Bush — who is married to NFL player Jordan Poyer — teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms in solid black. Its thin straps sit high on her sides, while the front sits low on her frame. The way the bottoms are positioned on her lower body accentuates her full, wide hips, while contrasting it with her small midsection.

The video begins with Bush leaving forward with both arms stretched in front of her, blocking her upper body. She then moves back and behind to sways her hips from side to side.

Bush’s brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down. She then gets playful with her hair, putting it behind her ear and sweeping it in the opposite direction. She also puckers her lips at the camera, striking different facial expressions. Bush appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the clip, embracing her natural beauty.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 158,000 times, at the time of this writing. The photo attracted upwards of 32,000 likes and nearly 300 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to rave about Bush’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Ugh so fine,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Such an amazing woman,” said another fan.

Loading...

“Love this Rach! So gorgeous!” a third user raved.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Bush shared a two-photo slideshow of herself in the same lingerie set just a day before sharing the video. In the photos, she is sitting in a bed while striking a powerful pose for the camera.