Beyonce Discusses Her Miscarriages, Weight, Negative Comments & More In Rare Interview

In a rare interview, Beyonce did a candid “Ask Me Anything” with Elle Magazine and spilled a whole lot.

The “Pray That You Catch Me” songstress opened up about having miscarriages and how her priorities became different.

“Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger,” she said.

As for those commenting on her appearance, Beyonce had a lot to say about that.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them.”

The “Me, Myself, and I” hitmaker explained that having children and becoming more mature has taught her to value herself beyond her physical appearance.

“Giving zero [f*cks] is the most liberating place to be,” she remarked.

Beyonce wishes others would just focus on themselves instead of criticizing everybody else.

And for those who write negative comments about the star, she admits that she reads them sometimes.

The “Drunk in Love” chart-topper tries to remind herself that she’s strong and she’s built for this industry.

If you have wondered if Beyonce ever has a casual day where she takes a walk in sweatpants, then she has the answer for you — she does. The “Crazy in Love” entertainer also admits it’s great to have basic items of clothing that you can wear time and time again.

Not only did Beyonce do a rare interview for Elle but she has graced the cover of their January 2020 issue, wearing her latest clothing range.

The magazine shared the two covers that fans will be able to purchase, and Bey looks nothing short of amazing.

The singer teamed up with sports brand Adidas and collaborated with them on her own line, Ivy Park.

For one cover, Beyonce stands up, wearing an unzipped garment. She sported her hair in long braids and gave a strong but subtle expression directly to the camera. She wore large hoop earrings and kept her makeup very natural.

For the other cover, Beyonce is sitting down and facing the camera. She is in another Ivy Park x Adidas outfit that displays her legs. She wrapped herself up in a long plaid coat and also accessorized with huge hoop earrings.