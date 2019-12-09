Cuban Model Aylen Alvarez Sizzles In Rhinestone Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Aylen Alvarez shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed that showcases her extreme hourglass figure to tease her 3.5 million fans, and they are here for it.

Over the weekend, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot in which she rocks a tiny sparkly bikini that leaves little to the imagination. In the photo, Alvarez — also known as Aylen Davis on Instagram — is posing indoors in an elegant room with low light.

Alvarez is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts rhinestone embellishments throughout. The bikini top features a triangle cut with thin straps that go around the model’s neck. Its triangles are made up of stones that connect in the middle, creating an intricate design on her chest. The different-sized details include a long strass string that dangles along her stomach, adding a romantic detail to the swimsuit. The design of the bikini also create different cutouts on the top, teasing quite a bit of her ample cleavage.

Alvarez teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sits high on her sides and low on the front, highlighting the contrast between her wide hips and itty bitty waist. Like the top, the bottoms also boast rhinestone details in the middle and on the straps.

As Alvarez indicated via the tag added to her post, her swimsuit is from Ottilia and Sugar. A quick look on the brand’s Instagram page shows that Alvarez is wearing the “London Baby” design, Ottilia and Sugar’s most popular bikini of 2019.

Alvarez has her brunette hair parted on the side and styled down in tight curls that cascade to her hips. The model completed her look with a brown smoky eye and a generous amount of mascara, which adds extra depth to her gaze. Nude lipstick counterbalances the heavy eye makeup.

The post proved to the popular with her fans. At the time of this writing, the photo had garnered more than 63,900 likes and upwards of 1,100 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about Alvarez’s insane figure, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Babe that body,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“You shine like the sun aylen,” said another user, including red hearts and fire emoji at the end of the message.

“Goddess level,” a third fan raved, topping off the comment with sparkle emoji.