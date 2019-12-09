Norwegian Beauty Frida Aasen Stuns In Jeweled Blue Bikini While Riding A Moped

Frida Aasen dazzled her thousands of fans this weekend with a sizzling new bikini snap that proved hard to ignore.

The photo — which a geotag indicated was taken in Mykonos — was shared on Sunday and has earned nothing but love from her 545,000 followers on the social media platform. In the snap, the Norwegian beauty was seen sitting on a pink moped that carried a plastic orange box filled with goodies on the back. She used one hand to grip one of the bike’s handle bars, while the other was used to shade her eyes from the golden sun shining down on her.

The Victoria’s Secret model looked smoking hot as she posed for the camera in a minuscule bikini from Watercult Swimwear that left very little to the imagination. It boasted a dark blue material with a white, diamond-shaped pattern, and even featured small blue and silver jewels to give it a bit of sparkle.

The two-piece included a skimpy halter-style top that was hardly enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets. Its tiny, triangle-shaped cups and plunging neckline left more than an eyeful of cleavage on display from every angle — though the NSFW showing of skin hardly seemed to be a problem with Frida’s audience.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally risque as the top piece of her look. Fans were treated to a teasing glimpse of Frida’s toned thighs in the steamy photo, which were left almost completely exposed thanks to the garment’s cheeky cut. Its waistband featured a small, silver ring detail and tassle ties that were knotted low on her hips. This accentuated the model’s trim waist and rock-hard abs, which were also left completely bare in the itty-bitty bikini.

Frida left her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her killer curves and toned physique to take center stage. She wore her platinum locks down in beachy waves, which gently blew in the breeze around her. She also opted for a minimal makeup look that included a pink lip gloss and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to the stunner’s Instagram page was a huge hit with her fans. It has earned over 28,000 likes as well as dozens of compliments after 22 hours of going live to the social media platform.

“That suit is fire on you” one person wrote.

Another said that Frida was “looking perfect.”

“You are an extremely beautiful woman,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Frida has flaunted her bikini body on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her showcasing her incredible figure in a strapless, leopard-print two-piece that did nothing but favors for her slender frame. The look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 24,000 likes.