Drunk Raccoon Joins Shoppers At German Christmas Market, Drinks Too Much Wine And Passes Out

Shoppers at a German Christmas market were joined by a tipsy raccoon who staggered through the holiday display, played with tourists, and then promptly passed out, Die Welt reports.

Like so many other German cities and towns to this time of year, the centrally-located city of Erfurt has rolled out its Weihnachtsmarkt, or Christmas Market. These temporary, four-week markets are as much about food and drinks, particularly gluhwein, or mulled wine, as they are about gifts and meeting Kris Kringle.

And it seems that the local wildlife around Erfurt has picked up on that.

Wherever there are hordes of people eating and drinking, there are delicious food scraps for scavenging animals like raccoons to take advantage of. And in the case of the Christmas Market, there were plenty of discarded cups with a few delicious, raccoon-sized glugs of wine left in them.

One raccoon appears to have enjoyed the wine a bit too much: the “obviously intoxicated” animal staggered around through the market, much to the amusement of tourists. He played with a woman’s shoe here, stopped for a breather there, and eventually passed out.

However, a police spokesperson, relying on typically-sardonic German humor, noted that it’s only an assumption that the animal was drunk.

“A breathalyzer test on the animal was not carried out,” a spokesperson said.

Police eventually corralled the sloshed beast and took him to a veterinarian. However — and this is where this story takes a rather unfortunate turn — he was then given over to a hunter, who shot and killed him. Why the animal was put down remains unclear.

Animals have been observed getting hammered for as long as humans have been observing them. After all, fruit drops from trees, it’s left to rot, the natural fermentation process takes place, and soon enough, an animal will eat it and then become inebriated.

Don Moore, associate director of the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, says via National Geographic that he’s observed it first-hand.

“I’ve watched white-tailed deer eating fermented apples in orchards,” he says, noting that the animals get “sleepy” and “stumble-y.”

Back in Germany, Christmas markets like Erfurt’s have been going on for centuries; Dresden’s, for example, dates back to 1434. The markets, which take place over four weeks during the Advent season, offer shoppers the opportunity to purchase good to put in each others’ stockings, but the real draw is the food and drink. Toasted almonds, gingerbread cookies, bratwurst, and of course, various libations keep shoppers’ — and, apparently, raccoons’ — tummies warm.