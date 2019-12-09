‘Bachelorette’ Stars JP Rosenbaum & Ashley Hebert Share Stunning Medical News, Fans Step Up With Lots Of Love

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum fell in love with one another during Season 7 of The Bachelorette and they remain a favorite pair among fans of the franchise. These days, Ashley and JP are typically living a pretty normal life in Florida with their two children. Over the weekend, however, they shared some surprising medical news that has fans rallying to lend their support.

Both Ashley and JP shared some details via their respective Instagram Stories over the weekend. JP has just been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a medical condition that he noted he was still trying to understand.

The Bachelorette star explained that this has already been a crazy, surreal, and humbling experience. JP shared that even the simplest everyday tasks such as tying his shoes, putting on deodorant, and picking up his children had suddenly become impossible for him to do.

JP checked into the hospital and received the diagnosis of Guillain-Barre. He noted that they are hoping they caught this early enough to treat it successfully and get The Bachelorette star on the road to recovery.

As he explained all of this, JP noted that the good news was that his symptoms had not gotten worse in the past day or so. He and his medical team are hopeful that his symptoms have plateaued and that the treatments they have already started are helping.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre is a rare disorder where one’s immune system attacks one’s nerves. Early symptoms typically include tingling and numbness in the hands and feet.

It is not known what causes Guillain-Barre, and there is no known cure. The syndrome can sometimes be triggered by having a digestive tract or respiratory infection, and both surgery and vaccinations can be triggers as well. Recovery is possible, but it is not uncommon for those affected to have ongoing fatigue, numbness, and weakness.

JP noted that he had already gone through two immunoglobulin therapy treatments and so far, they seemed to be helping. The Bachelorette star detailed that he would have a lot of physical therapy ahead of him, but the first step would be to get things under control.

In one of his latest Instagram Stories, JP thanked everybody who has lent their support. He shared that many total strangers had reached out to share their experiences and he was touched that many even shared their phone numbers so JP and Ashley could be in direct contact with others who have traveled this path.

The news of JP’s illness comes just days after he and Ashley celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Shortly after The Bachelorette stars shared the news of this diagnosis, many fans took to Ashley’s last Instagram post to send their love and support.

“Praying for JP’s recovery and sending you and y our family lots of love. You’ve been one of my favorite couples since you were Bachelorette,” wrote one fan.

“Prayers for you and your family as you go through this diagnosis with your husband. I’m so very sorry. I pray they make him comfortable and bring you peace of mind that he will be okay! In my thoughts,” shared another supporter.

JP promised that he and Ashley would keep The Bachelorette fans updated as they navigate this complicated and scary Guillain-Barre syndrome diagnosis.