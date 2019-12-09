Halsey Displays Her Sideboob In Eye-Catching Dress & Nails It

Halsey is known for her constant reinvention and killer fashion choices. The “Without Me” chart-topper shared numerous photos of herself in an eye-catching dress and looks nothing short of incredible.

Halsey posed in front of a plain white wall and wore a black-and-white design gown that covered the majority of her legs. The dress had a slight slit at the bottom and was cut out on the side which displayed a lot of sideboob. The garment was sleeveless and displayed a number of tattoos on her body. Halsey paired the ensemble with white boots and a pair of oval sunglasses. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings and applied a red lip. The “New Americana” songstress is known for sporting all sorts of hairstyles and opted for her dark long hair in a high ponytail.

In both images she uploaded to her Instagram account, she was photographed to the side. Halsey placed one hand on her hip and the other beside her. In the first shot, she stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. In the second, she opened her mouth and looked more care-free.

The “Nightmare” hitmaker credited her hairstylist, Florido, fashion stylist, Zoe Costello, and photographer, Donslens, in her caption.

In the span of one day, Halsey’s post racked up more than 945,000 likes and over 3,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 17.3 million followers.

“She’s a server. SHE LIKES TO SERVE,” one user wrote.

“There are no words, to express your beauty. You are unique in this world. @iamhalsey,” another shared.

“I’m living for this outfit,” a third fan remarked.

“WHY DO YOU GOTTA BE SO DAMN BEAUTIFUL,” a fourth follower commented passionately in capital letters.

Halsey wore the same dress when she was photographed with BTS’ Suga. However, she put on a white graphic T-shirt over the top half of the garment.

Suga wore a white suit with black detailing and crossed his arms directly at the camera with Halsey who owned the same pose.

For her Instagram caption, she let her fans know that they just dropped a song together.

We put a song out yesterday and today we get to celebrate in person!!!! Best feeling in the world” she wrote.

The track, “SUGA’s Interlude,” is taken from Halsey’s upcoming third studio album, Manic, which is due out in January. The record contains other interludes with Dominic Fike and “You Oughta Know” icon Alanis Morissette, as well as her hit singles “Without Me” and “Graveyard.”