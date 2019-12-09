UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Slays In Plunging Metallic Dress & Black Heels

Arianny Celeste looked smoking hot in a plunging metallic dress on Instagram over the weekend. The UFC ring girl served a serious look as she gave a sultry stare into the camera for the update.

In the stunning snapshot, Arianny sits on a small bench with a table in front of her. She wore a dark gray wrap-around gown with metallic silver embellishments. She accessorized the look with some black pointed-toe heels and a diamond chain around her neck. She also had a black fur coat discarded behind her.

The ensemble showcased Arianny’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. It also showed off a bit of ink on her foot.

The model had her light-brown hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders as she ran her fingers through her long mane.

Arianny also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added to the application with dramatic pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose, and a vivid red lipstick on her plump pout.

In the background of the photo multiple green plants can be seen, as well as other people gathering at the same establishment as Arianny.

Meanwhile, the model’s more than 3.2 million fans seemed to approve of the post, which has raked in over 29,000 likes and more than 350 comments in just one day’s time.

“I am officially obsessed and officially following you,” one of Arianny’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You really look wonderful in this dress…wish I wasn’t so damn old…but you still are fantastic,” another fan stated.

“Nice dress, looks like you ready for a fun night out on the town,” a third comment read.

“This is perfect in every way,” a fourth social media user quipped.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just hours before her metallic dress photo, Arianny shared a picture of herself rocking a pink bikini with leopard-print trim.

The model appeared soaking wet in the photo and accessorized with a necklace and some dangling earrings. She pulled her damp hair back behind her head and looked away from the camera in the shot, which she used to promote a Christmas giveaway for her fans.

That post has earned Arianny Celeste over 26,000 likes and more than 620 comments since it was posted over the weekend.