Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Round Booty In Tiny Pink Shorts During Instagram Sweat Session

Tammy Hembrow simultaneously got her sweat on and showed off her toned body in a new series of workout videos on Instagram. In the clips, the fitness guru showed off a few leg day moves while wearing incredibly tiny booty shorts.

In the videos, the model worked with various equipment in what appeared to be a public gym. In the background, a few different pop tunes could be heard on the radio. Tammy rocked a pair of pink, skintight workout shorts that hugged her incredibly round backside and showed off her curves. As she moved, her booty shook slightly.

Tammy paired the bottoms with a gray cropped sweatshirt that exposed her toned back. Underneath, a hint of a matching pink sports bra could be seen. However, the videos were all shot from behind, so the front of her ensemble was not visible.

The model finished off the look with white crew socks and white sneakers with a pink design. Her blond hair was pulled into a sleek bun behind her head.

In the first of four clips, Tammy did squats with a barbell. As she moved, her long, lean legs could be seen in the mirror ahead of her. In the second video, Tammy hung slightly off the side of a bench and did one-sided leg presses. The move caused her shorts to ride up slightly, exposing her booty even more.

In the third clip, Tammy stepped up on a stool with one leg while holding a barbell. Finally, the fourth video showed Tammy laying on her stomach at the edge of a bench with a gray band around her stretched legs to perform some froggies.

Tammy called these moves leg day “staples” in her caption and revealed that her workout gear came from Saski Collection.]

The post garnered more than 177,000 likes and more than 1,650 comments in just four hours, proving to be popular with her fans. Many of the Australian babe’s followers left a ton of praise for her flawless physique and her routine in the comments section.

“Can’t wait to hit the gym tonight, you are pure motivation girl!!” one fan said with a black heart.

“If you need a spotter HMU,” another user offered.

“I wouldn’t get anything done in that gym hahahaha,” a third person wrote.

Fellow Australian YouTuber Lily Br0wn said, “Geddit mami.”

