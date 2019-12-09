Olivia Culpo Sizzles In A Plunging Red Bikini: ‘Looking Hot As Always’

Olivia sizzled in a plunging bikini at the beach.

Olivia Culpo showed some skin in a plunging red-hot bikini as she hit the beach. The 27-year-old beauty proved once again that she’s not afraid to strip down to her swimwear as she lay down on the sand during a sunny trip to the coast in several snaps recently shared to social media.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model shot the camera some sultry looks as she hit the sand for a batch of sizzling uploads posted to Instagram on December 9 by Devon Windsor Swim, the official swimwear line of Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor. In the caption, the account noted that she was “looking [hot] as always.”

The upload was actually a batch of three hot beach photos. The first showed Olivia as she rocked the pretty revealing red bikini top that showed off plenty of skin. The full-cup design featured thick straps that stretched over her shoulders as she faced the camera and supported herself as she leant on her right arm.

She coyly smiled towards the camera while she placed her right hand on top of her bag, which was placed in front of the camera on a blue and white beach towel.

Olivia had her brunette hair tied up and away from her face in a ponytail while she matched her lips to her colorful bikini top with the same shade of lipstick for an uber-glamorous look.

She paired the red bikini top with a black sarong wrapped around her waist to keep her bottom half a little more covered while relaxing by the sea.

Olivia accessorized her swimwear with two gold necklaces draped around her neck. While one stretched all the way down to her top, the other featured a large gold pendant that rested on her chest.

She pulled the same pose in the second upload in the batch of three, but gave the camera a slightly more sultry look as she had her lips slightly apart.

In the third and final photo, Olivia could be seen with a big smile on her face as she leaned in towards the camera and reached out towards it with her right hand.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim confirmed that the beauty was wearing a two-piece from the line, but didn’t reveal the exact design or exactly where the model was soaking up the sun.

The snaps uploaded this week of the Model Squad reality star received hundreds of likes as well as plenty of messages from fans who shared a whole lot of praise in the comments section.

Loading...

Many flooded the comments with eye heart emoji and fire emoji, while one person wrote of the bikini look, “Omg need for my Christmas boat trip!!!!!!”

Others tagged four friends in the comments in the hopes of winning a swimwear look from the brand.

Olivia’s no stranger to stripping down on social media, though.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the flawless model wowed in a completely sheer dress in a snap she posted to her own Instagram account as she flashed her nude underwear for her 4.4 million followers during a trip to Miami, Florida.