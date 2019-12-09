‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Puts Cleavage On Display In Lacey Pink Dress

Lauren Drain’s most recent Instagram post is showing fans why she was named “The World’s Sexiest Nurse.” As those who follow her on social media know, Drain is never shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure in a wide range of sexy outfits. The blond bombshell is currently pregnant, but that hasn’t stopped her from posing for plenty of hot photos that show off her pregnant figure, which is exactly what she did earlier today.

In the caption of the image, the former nurse told fans that she doesn’t always feel glamorous when she’s pregnant, but a recent maternity shoot helped to boost her confidence. In the gorgeous shot, Drain appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. The stunner wore her long locks down and waved in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

She put her amazing figure, including her growing baby bump, on full display while rocking a curve-hugging pink dress that showed off plenty of cleavage. The bottom of the dress was sheer and lacy and offered glimpses of her fit stems. The stunning number included a long pink train as well, which was seen blowing at her back.

The post has not been live on her page for very long, but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from fans with over 22,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her beautiful dress. A few more followers commented on her question in the caption, giving her tips on labor and telling her how far along they are in their pregnancy.

“Love this..where did you get your dress? You look amazing,” one fan asked, adding a series of emoji.

“I’m 35 weeks, this is my first baby! I’ve absolutely loved following your pregnant journey!! You are such a beautiful momma,” a second social media user wrote. “And I can’t wait to see your beautiful baby girl!

“My water broke at 36wks, got induced to speed up labor! Best easiest decision ever. Natural delivery with epidural and I pushed for 4 minutes! Easiest thing ever!” another added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain stunned in another hot photo, and it showed even more skin. In the sexy shot, she struck a pose with her husband by her side, going totally topless as she cradled her baby bump. The post amassed over 28,000 likes.