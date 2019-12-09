‘General Hospital’ Monday Scheduling Scoop: ABC Executive Details Plans For December 9 Episode

A new week of drama in Port Charles is about to kick into gear and General Hospital fans are wondering whether they will face any schedule interruptions this week. ABC and many other networks are airing another round of live impeachment hearings on Monday, December 9 and this could cause some scheduling hiccups. While GH has faced interruptions and preemptions several times over the course of the past few weeks over similar hearings, the network has shared it is hoping to avoid similar problems on Monday.

Sunday afternoon, ABC executive Nathan Varni addressed the situation via his Twitter page.

“We anticipate tomorrow’s @GeneralHospital airing as scheduled but @ABC will be continuing coverage of impeachment hearings. We’ll keep you posted tomorrow if that changes, but hoping for the best!” explained Varni.

If ABC does decide to make any scheduling shifts in regard to Monday’s episode of General Hospital, it likely will come as a relatively last-minute decision. In past instances with these impeachment hearings, the network has often waited until just before, or even slightly after, the slated air time for the Eastern and Central time zones.

ABC also has toggled among a few different approaches when the televised hearings have run over into the typical time slots for General Hospital. Sometimes, they have pushed the episode out to the next day for those in the United States.

In one case, they aired a partial episode and encouraged fans to head online to see the full show. In some other cases, some areas missed out while others saw an episode uninterrupted.

General Hospital spoilers tease that the week of December 9 should be a wild one. For starters, Franco is prepared to undergo the procedure with Dr. Maddox to try to recover his memories.

However, Peter is determined to stop this from happening. While Franco may get his memories and Drew’s would end up lost forever, it is also possible that Drew’s memories would remain and become even stronger and more clear.

That is the outcome that frightens Peter. He is scrambling to keep people from finding out that he orchestrated the incidents involving Drew and Jason all those years ago.

It’s already known that Peter was involved, but he led people to believe that he was essentially forced to help by his father Faison. The truth, however, is quite different and he will lose everything if Anna, Maxie, and others find out.

SheKnows Soaps shares General Hospital spoilers signaling that there’s lots of drama related to Nikolas, Valentin, and the others now involved, as well as worry over Lucas’ continued critical condition. Nelle’s shaking things up again and it’s shaping up to be a wild week.

Stay tuned for changes or updates regarding the episode slated to air on Monday, December 9. General Hospital fans and executives are hoping it will air uninterrupted as everybody is anxious to see what comes next.