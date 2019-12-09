Bikini Model Sierra Skye Sizzles In Metallic Pink Lingerie: ‘Lemme Try’

Sierra Skye’s most recent social media share has her fans wanting more. As those who follow the model on her wildly popular Instagram page know, Skye is never shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure in some sexy outfits including bikinis, barely-there dresses, and even lingerie. In the most recent shot that was shared on her Instagram, the blond beauty sizzled in another scandalous ensemble.

In the photo, the model sat on a beautiful white marble countertop. She did not specifically tag where she was in the shot but it appears to be the kitchen of her home. For the photo op, the bombshell wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a high topknot with a few loose strands falling around her face. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Skye accessorized her outfit with a chain-like silver necklace and a pair of big, silver hoop earrings. She put her gorgeous figure on display in a sexy pink, metallic lingerie dress that featured some lace detailing at the top and showed off ample amounts of cleavage. She also showed off her toned and tanned legs, as the dress barely hit the top of her thighs.

In the caption of the photo, she credited retailer Pretty Little Thing for her sexy outfit. Her newest upload has so far earned a ton of attention from her four million-plus fans. In just a few short hours, the post has already garnered over 55,000 likes in addition to more than 400 comments. While some fans took to the photo to let Skye know that she looked amazing, countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and commented on the shot with emoji.

“Wow I wish we were friends because you’re a real life angel,” one fan gushed.

“You look absolutely stunning and gorgeous in this pink dress hun,” a second social media user added along with a series of heart-eye and pink heart emoji.

“I like that color and material. Looks amazing on you!” raved a third fan, adding a smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Skye put on another sexy display while promoting roses. In the stunning new ad, the model could be seen caught in an embrace with her boyfriend while she showed off her figure in a skimpy yellow bikini. It comes as no surprise that post racked up over 120,000 likes.