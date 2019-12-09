Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Shows Some Skin In Revealing Peach Ensemble While Sporting Roller Skates

Suzy Cortez dazzled her fans in a tight, peach-colored outfit and a pair of roller skates in her latest Instagram photo, which was posted to her account on Sunday night.

In the snapshot, the Miss BumBum winner rocked a turtleneck crop top that clung to her chest and showcased her ample bust. Suzy paired the top with some matching high-waisted bikini bottoms that flaunted her world-famous booty, curvy hips, rock-hard midsection, and toned thighs.

Suzy accessorized her look with some red tinted sunglasses, a pair of white knee-high socks with red horizontal stripes, and some black roller skates. She had her long, dark hair parted in the center and braided down her back in pigtails.

Suzy appeared to sport a full face of makeup for the shot, rocking defined eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her full lips.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean scene is visible as the waves roll in on a white sand beach. The model called the view “beautiful” in the caption of the snap but didn’t reveal the location of the steamy new update.

Meanwhile, Suzy’s over 2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the racy photo and made quick work of clicking the like button over 8,800 times while leaving more than 50 comments in the first 11 hours after the photo was shared to the network.

“I love your cute lips. Cute look, incredible figure, gorgeous performance. Love you princess you are amazing,” one of Suzy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Beautiful view and woman,” another admirer remarked.

“Looking so good baby,” a third social media user said.

Loading...

“Could this woman be any more gorgeous?! Seriously, she is one of the most perfect human beings I have ever laid eyes on!” a fourth commenter gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy has no qualms about showing off her famous backside on social media. Just a few days before her roller skate snap, the model got the pulses of her fans racing as she rocked a white sports bra and a barely-there red thong with white polka dots on it.

Suzy is seen shaking her booty in the video as she bopped along to the music in the headphones she wore over her ears.

The clip proved to be popular among Suzy Cortez’s adoring fans and has been watched over 161,000 times while also earning nearly 500 comments to date.