Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Rocks Plunging Blue Bikini In Miami

Lorena wore a seriously plunging bikini top at the beach.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae showed off some skin while wearing a very plunging bikini in a seriously hot new shot recently shared to her Instagram. The beauty — who walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year — wowed her followers in the gorgeous new photo as she soaked up the sun in the Sunshine State and showcased her flawless all-over tan.

The photo showed the 25-year-old beauty as she hit the beach at Soho Beach House on the Miami coast.

Lorena stunned in a revealing electric blue bikini top featuring very thin strings that crisscrossed across her chest to hold together the piece of material. She paired the unique top with a pair of equally skimpy bottoms. Rather than opting for a matching blue pair, she instead switched things up with bottoms in a yellow pattern with different shapes.

The bottoms sat well below her bellybutton to flash even more skin and perfectly highlighted her flat, toned torso and mile-long legs with a high-cut design that stretched almost all the way up to her waist.

Lorena lay on her back as she did a little tanning in Florida. She was snapped relaxing on a blue-and-white striped towel on the beach, while the gorgeous blue ocean was visible behind her.

The German model posed with her right hand on the top of her head, brushing her hair away from her face. Her light brown locks were straight and flowing down her back.

Lorena accessorized her day at the beach with a pair of small gold hoop earrings and several bracelets on both wrists. She also kept an eye on the time with a rose gold watch and had on a light blue ribbon on her left wrist that gave her access to the beach.

The beauty kept things tropical in the shot as she sipped on a coconut. The model stuck a blue-and-white straw — that perfectly matched her beach towel — straight into the drupe.

The sizzling bikini shot has already received more than 133,000 likes and the comments section was overrun with praise from her 1.7 million followers.

One fan called her a “beach babe” with two heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

Another Instagram user said, “beautiful” with heart-eye, fire, and kissing emoji.

“Wowwwwwww,” a third commented.

This certainly wasn’t the first time Lorena has been spotted on social media in her swimwear. The stunner was recently photographed alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor as the two slipped into red swimsuits for a recent photoshoot to promote Devon’s swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.