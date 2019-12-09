NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Send D’Angelo Russell To Minnesota For Jarrett Culver And Robert Covington

A few days before he becomes eligible to be traded, rumors surrounding All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell and his future with the Golden State Warriors have started to heat up. The Warriors may have publicly stated their desire to make Russell part of their long-term future, but with the emergence of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in their backcourt, keeping the former No. 2 overall pick on their roster doesn’t make much sense. Though he’s yet to become officially available, one NBA team is already emerging as Russell’s No. 1 suitor on the trade market – the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are currently establishing impressive performances in the 2019-20 NBA season, but as of now, they obviously need more star power to strengthen their chances of making a huge impact in the deep Western Conference. If they want to be a really “dangerous” team, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that the Timberwolves should do everything they can to acquire Russell from the Warriors before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

“Though Minnesota is very much alive in the Western Conference playoff race thanks to Towns and the improved play of Andrew Wiggins, this roster still seems a piece or two away from making any real noise. To please their superstar center and truly make this roster dangerous, the Wolves should do their best to trade for Golden State Warriors point guard D’Angelo Russell, a close friend of Towns and someone Minnesota tried to execute a sign-and-trade for in free agency, per Darren Wolfson of KSTP.”

It’s easy to understand why the Timberwolves are very interested in adding Russell to their roster. Aside from giving them the much-needed star power and another scoring threat, Russell perfectly fits the timeline of Towns and Wiggins. If they grow together and build good chemistry, a formidable “Big Three” could soon rise in Minnesota.

However, bringing Russell to Minnesota comes with a huge price. As of now, most people believe that the main reason the Warriors are not active in trade discussions is because they want to attract more suitors to increase Russell’s trade value. To acquire Russell, Swartz suggested that the Timberwolves could offer a trade package including Jarrett Culver and Robert Covington to the Warriors.

Trading a young and promising talent like Culver and a very reliable 3-and-D wingman like Covington is undeniably a tough decision for the Timberwolves. However, it is something that they should strongly consider if it means acquiring a player of Russell’s caliber.