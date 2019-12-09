‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Hope Floored By Thomas’ Secret Woman

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 16 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will be completely floored. Just when the blonde thought that she had figured Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) figured out, he will do an about-turn and surprise them all, per The TV Watercooler.

During the week of December 9, Thomas will relentlessly pursue Hope, according to The Inquisitr. He will try to convince her that she needs to return to work. The designer will try to lure Hope back by organizing a fashion show competition between Hope For The Future and Intimates.

It seems as if Hope will take the bait and will soon be planning to take down her rival, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, it doesn’t seem as if Hope wants to work with Thomas again. She will try to find another designer to work with since Steffy will have dibs on Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

The soap opera spoilers reveal that Hope will make a stunning discovery during the week of December 16. Not only will she walk in on an obviously romantic setting, but she will also find out that Thomas did not set it up for her. Hope will be dumbfounded as she realizes that Thomas is not as obsessed with her as she once thought.

This revelation will floor Hope when she figures out that she’s not the only woman on Thomas’ radar. She will be shocked to find out that someone else has captured his attention no matter how hard he tries to cover it up.

However, the surprises won’t stop there either. Hope will soon see a familiar face at Forrester Creations. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers two weeks ahead tease that she will see Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has returned to the fashion house as a model.

Of course, B&B fans know that the model was fired by Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) after they found out how she had hidden Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity. Hope will be surprised to hear that Thomas rehired her given what she had done in the past. She never thought that she would ever have to see Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) daughter at Forrester Creations again.

It won’t be long before Hope puts the pieces of the puzzle together. She will soon figure out that not only is Zoe back at work, but she may also be the new woman in Thomas’ life.