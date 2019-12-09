‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Celebrates Earning 1 Million Instagram Followers In Electric Blue Dress

Maitland Ward hit a huge Instagram milestone over the weekend, hitting over 1 million followers. The former Boy Meets World star celebrated the accomplishment with a set of sexy new photos, which she posted to her account on Sunday night.

In the snapshots, Maitland is seen rocking an electric blue dress, which showcased her hourglass figure and put her toned arms, massive cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs on full display.

The actress had her long, red hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head and rocked a full face of makeup in the shots, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a glossy pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

Maitland held two metallic balloons, the first in the shape of the number one, and the second the letter m to symbolize her one million followers on Instagram.

“WE DID IT GUYS. 1 MILLION FOLLOWERS! This Instagram has seen so much through the years, but especially these last 12 months! We have added over 700k new people this year alone. Amazing!! I have the most loyal, devoted & fiercely supportive fans and followers! I promise I will always give you my best and think of ways to make things fun. Love you guys so much,” Maitland wrote in the caption of the double update.

Of course, the actress’ followers loved the photos and showed some love for the snaps by giving the post over 31,000 likes and more than 470 comments within the eight hours after it was shared.

“Right on darling congratulations,” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photos.

“Congratulations much more to come,” another adoring fan stated.

“That dress..love the color and how snug it is,” a third comment read.

“You are definitely a one of a kind, one in a MILLION,” a fourth social media user remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her electric blue dress photo, Maitland revealed that the countdown to one million followers was officially on.

The social media fan favorite posted a sexy pic of herself rocking a long-sleeved black top that flaunted her ample cleavage, and a pair of tiny little Daisy Dukes as she gave a sultry stare and smile into the camera.

That post was also a popular one among Maitland Ward’s loyal fans and has racked up over 60,000 likes and more than 700 comments to date.