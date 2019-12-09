Miranda Lambert Slays In Low-Cut Fringe Top & Funky Gold Belt

Miranda Lambert is killing the fashion game once again in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the country superstar on Instagram know, Lambert regularly takes to her page to share photos and videos from her music career as well as her new fashion line, Idyllwind, which is exactly what she did in a post earlier today.

In the gorgeous new Instagram post, the 36-year-old can be seen standing in front of a plain, white wall. She put both of her hands behind her head in the shot, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. The beauty looked nothing short of stunning, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The tattoo on her right wrist was visible in the shot as was the country singer’s killer figure. On top, Lambert rocked a tight fitting black v-neck that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage. The sleeves had fringe falling down the sleeves and she paired the look with a funky gold belt with blue stones. In the caption of the shot, she told her fans to trust their wings and fly while also telling them where they can purchase items from her line.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earning her plenty of attention from her fans already with over 54,000 likes in addition to nearly 400 comments. Some of the singer’s fans commented on the photo to let Miranda know that she looks flawless while countless others dropped a line about her outfit, telling her that they are going to shop her clothing line. A few others simply commented by using emoji.

“I just bought a box full of goodies from your line! It was my Christmas present to myself!,” one follower wrote, adding a series of heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Loading...

“Miranda, you are a very beautiful woman!!,” another added.

“Couldn’t love this anymore!!! You are stunning,” a third social media user chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the 36-year-old stunned in another sexy look, this time one that was a little more laid-back. In the photo, Lambert snapped a selfie with a furry friend by her side, wearing her long locks slicked back in a ponytail and covering up with a trucker hat. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot but still looked stunning. That post racked up over 66,000 likes.