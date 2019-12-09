‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Enjoys A Drama-Free Night Out With Vicki Gunvalson, Shares Instagram Photo

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are staying close after the 'RHOC' reunion.

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson may have wrapped filming on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County last month but that doesn’t mean their friendship is taking a hiatus. In fact, just days ago, the two women reunited for a low-key night out.

On December 6, Judge took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself and Gunvalson and told her fans and followers she was “hanging with the OG of OC.”

“Not exactly whooping it up, just a quiet dinner at the club. But she did almost fall walking into the restaurant,” Judge continued of her night out with her longtime co-star and friend.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen, Gunvalson shared the same photo on her Instagram page and tagged herself in Coto de Caza, California, where she is currently living with her fiancé, Steve Lodge, who proposed to her earlier this year amid production on the show’s 14th season.

Although Gunvalson was officially demoted from her full-time position on the Bravo TV reality series in July after spending 13 seasons as a “housewife,” Judge is hopeful that she will be brought back to her full-time role for the series upcoming 15th season, which is expected to begin production sometime early next year.

Judge and Gunvalson have gone through many ups and downs throughout their time together on The Real Housewives of Orange County but for the past year, they’ve been in a very good place with one another and have also remained on good terms with the third member of the “Tres Amigas,” Shannon Beador.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about some drama Gunvalson was involved with at the taping of the Season 14 reunion. During the interview, Judge said that during filming, Gunvalson was such a riot that she had her and her co-stars laughing up a storm.

“There was a point where I’m laying in Shannon’s lap because she was so funny but she was trying to be so serious and she was going after Braunwyn and she’s like, ‘I don’t like you making out with people! I don’t like you doing this,'” Judge recalled.

Then, at another point in the taping of the reunion, Gunvalson allegedly suffered a major meltdown and was supposedly “kicking and screaming.”

“Andy got in a fight with Vicki at the reunion,” Judge added.