Spoilers For ‘Bold And The Beautiful:’ Thomas Lures Hope Back To Work With Fashion Show Competition

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 10 tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will step up his game in his pursuit of Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Even though Hope initially refused to come back to Forrester Creations, it appears as if Thomas thinks that there’s still a chance that she may return to work, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas knows that his best shot at driving a wedge between Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is for her to spend as much time as possible with him. But he also knows that just because Hope is now also Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) legal guardian, it doesn’t mean that they will spend time alone together.

Thomas figures that since Liam no longer works at Forrester Creations, he can try to spend some time with her at work. Therefore, he used Douglas to try and convince Hope to return to work on a full-time basis. However, his plan did not work.

According to The Inquisitr, Thomas has a new plan of action. The designer knows that Hope For The Future lost out to Intimates last year and did not get all the funding that it needed. He will suggest another fashion show competition. He feels as if Hope won’t be able to refuse coming back to work on her line because she believes in Hope For The Future’s values and vision.

The soap opera spoilers reveal that Thomas will make the suggestion to Hope. Of course, he will make himself invaluable to Hope. He may feel that with his designs, the range will beat anything that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has to offer.

In the meantime, Hope has already told Liam that she wants to return to work. The fashion show competition may spark her interest and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that it won’t be long before she hits the grindstone.

In fact, it’s a matter of time before she and Steffy face-off about the upcoming competition. The tension will mount as Steffy and Hope prepare for the fashion show. Both have so much at stake and will fight to come out on top. While Hope needs the financial input for her line and also wants to redeem herself from last year’s showdown, Steffy feels that she’s already lost so much to Hope.

Loading...

It seems as if Thomas’ fashion show competition will definitely lure Hope back to work, but does she want him to work alongside her?