‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Sizzles In Red Bathing Suit On Instagram

Thylane Blondeau hit the beach this week, and showed off her stunning surroundings in a skimpy bathing suit photo. The picture was posted to her Instagram account early Monday morning to help her fans kick off the week.

In the snapshot, Thylane stuns, proving why she’s been dubbed “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World” in the past. The model rocked a strapless red bathing suit that clung to her curves and showcased her toned arms, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

The one-piece also flaunted her tiny waist as she posed barefoot next to a hot tub with her hands on her lap and her knees bent behind her.

Thylane had her long, light-brown hair parted in the center and styled in loose, damp strands that fell down her back and grazed the top of her shoulder. She also appeared to wear a minimal makeup look, sporting sculpted eyebrows and a bronzed glow on her face while accessorizing with bracelets on both of her wrists.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous ocean scene is visible complete with green foliage, a stunning blue sky and white fluffy clouds. In front of Thylane are two massage tables made up with white sheets as it appears that she’s been treating herself to some relaxation during her getaway.

The model offered no context to the photo, as she didn’t write a caption or tag her location in the snap. However, her over 3.3 million followers loved the post anyway, clicking the like button nearly 50,000 times and leaving over 100 comments in just the first hour after the shot was uploaded to the platform.

“Take me to your paradise Thylane,” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“That’s my idol,” another adoring fan stated.

“I want to see you modeling swimsuits,” a third comment read.

“You been my favorite model for years and you just keep getting more n more beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed over the brunette beauty.

Just a few days before her stunning bathing suit shot, Thylane showed off a more casual, but equally sexy look. The Inquisitr reports that the model rocked a black crop top and some ripped up jeans as she and her friend scarfed down cereal, donuts, Nutella, and other delicious breakfast foods together.

That post also proved to be a popular upload for Thylane Blondeau, and has raked in almost 74,000 likes and more than 160 comments in the three days since it went live on the social media site.