Rosanna Arkle Rocks Strappy, Mismatched Bikini For Nighttime Dip In The Pool

Rosanna Arkle left her 4.9 million Instagram followers drooling over yet another sizzling set of snaps from her vacation in the Philippines that brought some serious heat to her page.

The double Instagram update was shared on Monday, and was instantly met with praise from the Australian bombshell’s massive fanbase. In the duo of photos, the 31-year-old was seen enjoying a nighttime dip in the pool while rocking a skimpy bikini from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her figure.

Rosanna’s new social media post kicked off with a shot of her standing next to a tall palm tree with her curvaceous backside to the lens and her arms stretched high up in the air. The camera’s bright flash illuminated the babe as she posed against the pitch black sky, highlighting her deep, all-over glow and hourglass silhouette.

The blond beauty showcased her killer curves in the itty-bitty two-piece, which included a strappy white top that wrapped around her back a number of times to accentuate her trim waist. She opted for a pair of daringly cheeky black bottoms that left here peachy derriere exposed in its entirety — though the NSFW showing of skin hardly seemed to bother anybody in her audience.

A swipe to the second photo of the series saw Rosanna standing with her feet submerged in the pool. She was facing the camera this time to give her followers a look at the front side of her swimwear, much to their delight. The change in pose revealed her bikini top’s triangle style and plunging neckline, which flashed an ample amount of cleavage to up the ante of her eye-popping display even more. She also gave fans a glimpse of her abs and flat midsection, which were accentuated by the curved waistband of her bikini bottoms that were tied high up on her hips in dainty bows.

The Aussie stunner accessorized her look with a single, silver bracelet and a delicate pendant necklace, as well as a pair of hoop earrings for even more bling. She tied her platinum tresses in a messy bun that sat high up on her head to keep them out of her face. Rosanna also wore a full face of makeup, which included a glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, winged eye liner, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s new Instagram upload with love. After two hours of going live to the platform, the series of snaps have earned over 27,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took to the comments section of the post as well, many with compliments for Rosanna’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow, breathtaking,” one person wrote.

Another said that Rosanna had a “perfect body.”

“Stunningly gorgeous,” commented a third.

Rosanna has been far from shy about sharing photos from her vacation in the Philippines. Another recent addition to her page saw her lounging on the beach in a strapless orange bikini while holding an adorable puppy in her lap. The photo proved popular with her fans, who have awarded it over 30,000 likes.