‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Slays In Red Miniskirt As She Poses With Shania Twain In Vegas

The Bravo star is all smiles as she poses with her idol at the opener of Twain's Las Vegas residency.

Brittany Cartwright had a red-hot weekend in Vegas. The Vanderpump Rules star showed off her killer legs and her love for one of country music’s biggest stars as she posed with singer Shania Twain at the opening of Twain’s residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

In new photos posted to Instagram, Brittany wore a red miniskirt and a white-and-gold Shania Twain t-shirt paired with black cowboy boots from her ShoeDazzle collection. The short red skirt appears to be leather or faux leather, and it has a split that shows off the 30-year-old Bravo star’s killer legs. Brittany is wearing her long hair down, and she’s sporting red lipstick that perfectly matches her miniskirt.

In a dream photo op with Shania, Brittany can’t help but contain her smile as she poses with her idol, who is wearing a chic, leopard-print jacket. In the comments section to the photos, some of Brittany’s 1.3 million Instagram fans thought it was adorable that the Vanderpump Rules star was “cheesin’ so hard” while posing backstage with the “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” singer.

“That’s a giant grin! I know it made your life!” one fan wrote to Brittany.

Other fans were focused on Brittany’s outfit and how great she looks amid rampant pregnancy rumors that she has repeatedly denied.

“Wow you look amazing Brittany…You go girl xxx,” one fan wrote.

“U lost a lot of weight looking good,” another added.

“Your outfit is EVERYTHING. A true country girl!” a third fan told the Vanderpump Rules beauty.

Loading...

In addition to her coveted pic with Shania, Brittany also posed for photos with her husband, Jax Taylor, at the high-profile concert. Jax, 40, wore black jeans, a light blue denim shirt, and a white t-shirt as he posed on the red carpet with his gorgeous wife of six months.

Brittany and Jax weren’t the only Vanderpump Rules stars who attended Shania Twain’s Las Vegas opener, according to Daily Mail. Fellow Bravo co-star Lala Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, turned up in matching black outfits for the show.

In fact, Emmett, who will be seen on camera for the first time next season on Vanderpump Rules, posted the photo of Brittany and Shania to Instagram with the cute caption, “Oh hi [Shania Twain] you made [Brittany’s] dreams come true.”

In addition to the Vanderpump Rules stars, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, German singer Kim Petras, and comedian Carrot Top all came out to the concert.